Call of Duty: Mobile set to release in India in November

Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting a beta sometime between June and July.

The new mobile battle royale genre, though dominated by PUBG Mobile, has other players who are trying to carve out a piece of the pie. And the most recent company to announce that it will be taking on this genre is Activision and it has announced that it has some different plans for this year. We previously reported that Activision had announced at Game Developers Conference 2019 that mobile users will soon be getting a new game called Call of Duty: Mobile. This is set to be a battle royale game that has been created to challenge PUBG Mobile for the crown.

Now according to the newest report on Digit.in, the game will be hitting the Indian servers in November and the beta version of the game will go live before. The report details that it expects the beta version to go live sometime between June end and July first week. And the developers have apparently carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently.

With each day we get smartphones that are almost as powerful as laptops out there and this is the perfect time to experiment with smartphone games. And Activision seems to have done just that, and want to capitalize on the huge crowd of gamers that have mobile. The new game Call of Duty: Mobile is set to be free to play which would be essential if the makers want to compete with PUBG Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be releasing on both Android and iOS later this year though there is no release date scheduled for the time being. For those that are interested in the game can pre-register for it right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store where it has been listed already. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

