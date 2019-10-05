Call of Duty: Mobile surpasses 35 million downloads on iOS and Android

Call of Duty: Mobile, the new game from Activision, is setting new record in the mobile gaming segment. The game has surpassed more than 35 million downloads on iOS and Android combined since its launch on October 1. It has achieved that milestone faster than any other mobile first person or third person action game on App Store or the Play Store. Since its launch, the game has also achieved the number 1 ranking on App Store in over 100 countries.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a game published by Activision and developed by Tencent Games’ award-winning TiMi Studios. It became available for download starting October 1 in all regions except Mainland China, Vietnam and Belgium. The game is the latest to embrace the popularity of battle royale style games. It offers free-to-play, first person action experience on mobile. The best part of Call of Duty: Mobile is the inclusion of maps, modes, characters and weapons from across the franchise.

The game brings experiences from Modern Warfare and Black Ops to the mobile form factor. It took just two days for Call of Duty: Mobile to reach 20 million downloads on Android and iOS. Now, it has achieved another milestone suggesting the popularity of the franchise. Its growth will raise concerns at PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, the two mainstream battle royale style games on these platforms. Sensor Tower notes that players have already spent $2 million in microtransactions within the game.

The data firm also observed that the game is most popular in India, which contributed to 14 percent of installs. The United States accounted for 9 percent of the downloads. The game brings head-to-head competitive experience, multiplayer modes as well as an all-new battle royale experience. It’s initial success can also be owed to classic locations featuring land, sea and air vehicles. The game brings the mobile format of the popular Call of Duty: Blackout mode, with 100-players, gunfights, vehicles and solo, duo and four-man queues.