Call of Duty Mobile teases a new CAGE Multiplayer Map; details

TiMi Studios plans to highlight four different features of the Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 until the launch of March 1. It has already shared details about the first new addition that will come with Season 4.

Call of Duty: Mobile developer TiMi Studios seems to be gearing up for the Season 4 of the popular game. As part of the preparations, the company has just added a pop up in the game sharing details about the upcoming season. As per the teaser, the company plans to highlight four different features of the game until the launch of March 1. It shared details about the first new addition that will come with Season 4. Taking a closer look, it is a new map for Multiplayer mode. The Call of Duty Mobile developer has named the map “CAGE” with close-quarter fighting in mind.

Call of Duty Mobile CAGE Map details

The game developer highlighted that “CAGE” is the first original map for the mobile version of the game. The map resembles a construction site with cranes and half-built structures. “CAGE” match is mirrored and ideal for fast-paced gameplay. In addition to some overview of how the map will look like, TiMi Studios also shared some tips for interested Call of Duty Mobile players. As per the tip, players can equip their loadout with “powerful and varied throwable objects”. This will help them surprise the enemy players and gain some advantage. In addition to this, the publisher will reveal three more highlights about the upcoming season.

As previously reported, some of the upcoming features about the upcoming season have already leaked online. The leaked items include new operator abilities, weapons, and character skins. Upcoming weapons include Man-0-War assault rifle, RM 262 shotgun, Dredge LMG, ICR Grenade Launcher for Assault Rifle, and the 870 MCS shotgun.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 leaks shows new operators and weapons

Similar to previous seasons, the upcoming season will also come with a new Battle Pass. Players can either buy it to get quick access to interesting weapons or do the hard work of unlocking tiers. Talking about the leaked operator skill, it looks like a pilot headgear. This likely means that it may be a pilot from past years.

