comscore Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season
News

Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

Gaming

This map is already available to play on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

  • Published: June 29, 2020 6:05 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile High Rise map

There’s exciting new content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile soon, as the devs have teased the release of High-Rise map. The High-Rise map is already available to play on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And it seems like the devs are going to bring the map to the mobile version of the game with the next seasonal update. This will not be the first time that maps from earlier Call of Duty games have been added to mobile. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Recently, Call of Duty: Mobile’s season 7 Radioactive Agent went live. This new season brings, seven new areas and an expansion of existing locations on the updated Battle Royale map. Players earn rewards in an unified, single stream Battle Pass, visit the Gulag in 2v2 Gunfight, and more. There’s an expanded Battle Royale map, earnable functional weapons, new skins for your favorite soldiers, more events like Radiated Sector, and more. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

Radioactive Agent brings a major change to the Battle Pass systems, as players will now progress along a single stream of content. Free tiers spread throughout the stream reward content to all players who reach those tiers, while players who purchase the Battle Pass will unlock content at each and every tier. At Tier 14, all players gain access to the new Cluster Strike Scorestreak. Progress to Tier 21 to unlock a new functional weapon, the QQ9 SMG. Free tiers throughout the stream also award the ‘Danger Zone’ and the ‘Caution’ camos for a variety of items. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live

Purchase the Battle Pass of the new season to earn new content at every tier. Join the battle with Hazmat Ghost unlocked right at Tier 1, followed by Kreuger Alchemist at Tier 12. Earn epic weapon skins like the M4 Back Scratcher at Tier 40 and the QQ9 Flood at Tier 50. Also unlocked at Tier 50 is the Legendary Calling Card, ‘Pursuit.’ Fight your battles in style when you unlock the Rare ‘Radioactive’ and the Epic and dynamic ‘Barricade’ camo series.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 Radioactive Agent is live

The Battle Royale map has undergone for the new season a huge expansion featuring seven new and diverse areas: Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands. The new Battle Royale updated map, is more than 45% larger than the original.

Besides these there are other details in the game as well, check out the full patch notes here.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 29, 2020 6:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
News
Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
Realme Smart TVs set to go on sale on June 30

Smart TVs

Realme Smart TVs set to go on sale on June 30

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

News

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

News

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

Most Popular

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 release date announced
PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile dev team speaks out about new Livik map
PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has a new relic hunt event for the Sanhok Map
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

Gaming

Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 9A और Redmi 9C स्मार्टफोन 30 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Xiaomi MIUI 12 स्टेबल अपडेट Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 समेत 13 स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी, जानें डिटेल्स

Realme 5i और Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें बढ़ी, जानें नए दाम और फीचर्स

Realme Watch ओपन सेल पर उपलब्ध, कभी भी खरीद सकते हैं बॉयर्स

Apple इस साल लॉन्च करेगी 10.8-इंच का iPad और अगले साल पेश करेगी 8.5-इंच वाला iPad Mini

Latest Videos

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Features

Speaking with BGR India: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda
Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

News

Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
News
Instagram is soon expected to add video note feature to Threads app
Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch
Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow

News

Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Malaysian variants to launch tomorrow
Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked

News

Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked
Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

News

Tiktok's desi alternative 'Chingari' gets over 2.5 million downloads

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers