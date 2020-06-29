Call of Duty: Mobile teases High-Rise map coming next season

There’s exciting new content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile soon, as the devs have teased the release of High-Rise map. The High-Rise map is already available to play on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And it seems like the devs are going to bring the map to the mobile version of the game with the next seasonal update. This will not be the first time that maps from earlier Call of Duty games have been added to mobile. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Recently, Call of Duty: Mobile's season 7 Radioactive Agent went live. This new season brings, seven new areas and an expansion of existing locations on the updated Battle Royale map. Players earn rewards in an unified, single stream Battle Pass, visit the Gulag in 2v2 Gunfight, and more. There's an expanded Battle Royale map, earnable functional weapons, new skins for your favorite soldiers, more events like Radiated Sector, and more.

Radioactive Agent brings a major change to the Battle Pass systems, as players will now progress along a single stream of content. Free tiers spread throughout the stream reward content to all players who reach those tiers, while players who purchase the Battle Pass will unlock content at each and every tier. At Tier 14, all players gain access to the new Cluster Strike Scorestreak. Progress to Tier 21 to unlock a new functional weapon, the QQ9 SMG. Free tiers throughout the stream also award the 'Danger Zone' and the 'Caution' camos for a variety of items.

😜 Hope you’re not afraid of heights. 👇 Dropping soon in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/4adBh915sJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 27, 2020

Purchase the Battle Pass of the new season to earn new content at every tier. Join the battle with Hazmat Ghost unlocked right at Tier 1, followed by Kreuger Alchemist at Tier 12. Earn epic weapon skins like the M4 Back Scratcher at Tier 40 and the QQ9 Flood at Tier 50. Also unlocked at Tier 50 is the Legendary Calling Card, ‘Pursuit.’ Fight your battles in style when you unlock the Rare ‘Radioactive’ and the Epic and dynamic ‘Barricade’ camo series.

The Battle Royale map has undergone for the new season a huge expansion featuring seven new and diverse areas: Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands. The new Battle Royale updated map, is more than 45% larger than the original.

Besides these there are other details in the game as well, check out the full patch notes here.