Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

The community update lists that the devs will be adding this mode soon enough, which means that it may be a part of the next big update.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 2:09 PM IST
Call of Duty: Mobile has come a long way in the short time it has been released, and we are getting a Zombie Mode soon. The publishers at Activision have tweeted that, “The undead are coming.” The community update lists that the devs will be adding this mode soon enough, which means that it may be a part of the next big update. This mode has been part of the game since it was in beta form. But the option to select it was grayed out which meant it would come soon.

According to the Call of Duty: Mobile – November 8th Community Update, the mode will be out “before you know it”. The post also mentions that the social media channels of Call of Duty: Mobile will be pushing out teasers of the mode soon.

“Look to our social media channels as we prepare to show Zombies to the world!

“We share plenty through these Community Updates, but our social media channels have screenshots, videos, and more to share that you may not see here.

“As we get further into November, we eagerly wait to share more information with you all about upcoming events, whether it is modes, challenges, new gear or skins, gameplay changes, or additions.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could add as many as 38 new maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could add as many as 38 new maps

According to some of the fans and people on Reddit, the devs may be introducing the zombie mode with the Season 2 of the game. As for Season 2 it is set to hit sometime in late-November. This would indicate that we are waiting for the Halloween celebrations to end on November 25. The post also mentions that Controller support will be added in the coming weeks. And the Bluetooth controller feature might be added later this month.

“Just a quick note, but we are planning to release controller support soon and are just finalizing the specifics of how it will be working in the game, specifically with matchmaking,” says the COD blog. It finally adds, “Keep checking back for more on this as we get closer to release.”

