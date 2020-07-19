comscore Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season
Call of Duty: Mobile to add weapon skin customization next season

In a new tweet the Call of Duty: Mobile devs have teased this new feature.

  Published: July 19, 2020 5:22 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile weapon skin customization

It seems like Activision is all set to bring weapon skin customization next season to Call of Duty: Mobile. In a new tweet the devs have teased this new feature. And the tweet just shows the different guns and there are no details of this new feature yet. The text of the tweet reads, “Weapons just the way you want them. Coming to #CODMobile next season.” And the video mentions that customization is the future. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store: Here is everything new

Activision, Tencent Games, and TiMi Studios recently shared information regarding Season 8 of its “Call of Duty: Mobile” here. As part of the reveal, the company also shared the official teaser of the upcoming season. First up, the company is calling the new season “The Forge” with emphasis on crafting weapons. It follows the path that previous updates have paved for users with the introduction of new maps, weapons, and more. Inspecting the content, the events, characters, and in-game items follow the “post-apocalyptic theme”. Let’s check out the details around the upcoming Season 8 for smartphone Battle Royale game, Call of Duty: Mobile here. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Battle Pass brings new weapons, and characters with a launch trailer

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 The Forge details out; details

According to the dedicated post on the CallOfDutyMobile sub-Reddit, we get to know all the details regarding the update. Taking a look at the post, the highlight of the update is likely the latest “Highrise” map. The company also revealed that the map features multiple points for a counterattack at the construction site. This construction site is located on the top of a tall building. We also get a mix of office buildings to offer closed-quarter combat, open rooftops, and a helipad. The multi-floor layout along with object placement makes things interesting and engaging on the map. Call of Duty: Mobile players can use the map to play in multiple modes. These include Attack of the Undead, Kill Confirmed, Team Death Match, Search and Destroy, Domination, and the new Juggernaut mode. Also Read - India ranks 64 out of 100 with mobile games experience with PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 ‘The Forge’ features new Highrise map, Katana operator skill, and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 ‘The Forge’ features new Highrise map, Katana operator skill, and more

The new Juggernaut mode offers a new 5 vs 1 opportunity. Here five players need to play as a team to take down the one player with Juggernaut. The first team to reach the score limit wins the match. This new update also features a new “Katana” operator skill. As part of the skill, players can use the traditional Japanese sword, even through smoke. One strike from the Katana is enough to take the player down. It is worth noting that this operator skill switches the game view to a third-person view.

Beyond this, we also get a new “short-to-mid range” assault rifle, the DR-H. We also get new skins ranging from common to rate as part of the Season 8 Battle Pass. The publisher has also updated the credit store as part of the update. Call of Duty: Mobile players will also get to play the “Days of Summer” event along with new season-based challenges and Battle Pass-based items.

