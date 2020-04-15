Call of Duty: Mobile to get 'Rust map' soon

It seems like we are set to get a new map on Call of Duty: Mobile soon. The new map which is has not officially been named yet, is expected to be the Rust map. The devs have tweeted from the officially handle an image of something that is coming to the game soon. The image shows a dusty landscape with a metallic radio tower in the distance. This looks typically like a tower that is there in the Rust map which is currently there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. The tweet teases long time Call of Duty players with the words, “If you know, you know.” Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 patch notes out, coming in April

Though there is no definite timeline of when we might see the new map, we can expect it to be added either at the end of this season or in the next one. The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile which is Season 4 brought a new ranked season along with a lot of changes, a new battle pass, new modes and maps as well. It added the Meltdown map along with other customizations as well. Also Read - Meltdown map now live on Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Changes

The present ranked season will run from April 1 to June 1 and has a lot of new improvements. These improvements include new ranked mode seasonal rewards. It also brings all new Industrial Revolution themed weapons & equipment coming to Season 4 Ranked Mode, including Epic weapon Man-o-War, and Epic soldier Ruin. The new Battle pass and season is called Steel Legion. Lt. Commander David Mason, Code Name: SECTION from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is available. A new high-powered SMG called the GKS has also been added. There’s a new scorestreak called Shock RC added to the game.

There are new multiplayer modes added as well called Gun Game and 2v2 Showdown. Meltdown map is already added like we mentioned. The devs have done a lot of optimizations and weapon balances. Battle royale is getting a new FPP Warfare mode, which is a 20v20 clash using First Person Perspective only.