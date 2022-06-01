The number of hardcore gamers witnessed a stupendous 40 percent growth in the post-COVID period, with increasing mobile gaming maturity, evidenced in increased game time, and powerful smartphones. While spike in mobile gaming in India witnessed healthy 16 percent YoY growth, a new report said on Wednesday. Also Read - YouTube removes 1.1 million videos in India from January to March, highest in the world

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), technology market research and advisory firm, 86 percent gamers are satisfied with their current smartphone as a gaming device.

"Hyper-casual gamers have, over the past two years, switched or upgraded to new smartphones, and this is reflected in the increased game time. At the core of these democratized gaming experiences in the value-for-money smartphone segment are, amongst others, the powerful smartphone processors," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research, said in a statement.

As per report, three in every five gamers spend 31 mins to 120 mins in a typical play session. On an average, each gamer spends 79 minutes in a typical play session. The average number of games installed in a smartphone stands at 7, of which atleast 4 games are played regularly. Three in every five gamers play action/adventure games. Hardcore gamers mostly play, or prefer action, and first-person shooter games.

Battery life (66 percent), fast game loading (54 percent) and display (53 percent) are the top three smartphone aspects that matter while playing game on smartphone. Among gamers, awareness and perception rating in terms of gaming performance have increased across MediaTek product portfolio, including the MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio G series. Qualcomm leads in brand awareness (87 percent) and usage (29 percent). MediaTek followed closely brand awareness (82 percent) and usage (28 percent).

There is improved awareness amongst hardcore gamers around cloud gaming. Four in every nine hardcore gamers have played cloud-based games on their smartphone, with cloud gaming familiarity driven by Sony PlayStation Now (PS Now) (51 percent), Microsoft Xbox Game Pass (47 percent) and Google Stadia (42 percent).

MediaTek enjoys a strong growth momentum with higher conversion rate of awareness to usage among gamers. Four in every five mobile gamers rate MediaTek highly for its gaming performance.