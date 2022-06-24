comscore Call of Duty Mobile update introduces a new aerial combat feature, new map and weapons
News

Call of Duty Mobile update announced with new flying jet combat, new map: Check details

Gaming

New Call of Duty Mobile update

Call of Duty Mobile will soon roll out a new update that brings a host of changes to the game including a new Battle Pass, Favela Multiplayer map, a new weapon, and more. The new Season 6: To the Skies update will launch on June 29. Also Read - New State Mobile update now live for Android, iOS: Check what’s new

Season 6 Battle Pass

The new Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 update offers a new Battle Pass, including free and premium items like new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points, and more. The game will offer a precision SMG in the form of the three-round burst KSP 45 at Tier 21. Additionally, they get this season include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the Sky Sentry Calling Card at Tier 50. Also Read - Indian Battle Royale game Underworld Gang Wars (UGW) crosses 2 million pre-registrations

Those who purchase the Battle Pass will get a chance to earn all the content available in the To the Skies stream, including Wraith — Disruptor, Reyes — SCAR Pilot, Sophia — Shadow, and the tactical robot Ethan — Flying Sharks. Other premium rewards include new Weapon Blueprints for the Man-O-War, Chicom, JAK-12, Locus, and the new KSP 45. Also Read - Apex Legends Mobile game launch date revealed: Pre-register to get rewards

New Favela Map

Call of Duty Mobile will introduce a new Favela map that is based on the Call of Duty: Ghosts iteration the classic map. The map will be offering a multitiered environment set in the slums of Rio de Janeiro. The map will propel players to battle in close quarters along its streets. Snipers will be able to hide in rubble to utilize the map’s layers. Call of Duty Mobile creators claim the new medium-sized map favours a balance of tactical and rapid-fire engagements.

New aerial combat options

Players will be able to pilot the Jackal in Battle Royale mode. In order to get into dogfights, players will have to locate Jackals at nearby landing strips. The jets will be fully equipped with missiles, decoys, and a Gatling Gun. While flying, the HUD will display other jets, whether enemy-controlled or friendly controlled, or un-manned. The game will also be offering various rewards to ride the Jackal.

New Seasonal Challenges

Players will be able to earn up to 30,000 Battle XP as they complete new Seasonal Challenges offering rewards like the new functional weapon the L-CAR 9, new Weapons Blueprints and Operator Skins. Players will also have a chance to unlock the SP-R 208– Top Turtle.

New Weapons

Players will get a chance to Draw Weapon Blueprints for the KRM-262, M13, KSP 45, and the LK24. These weapons will allow the user to attack aerial combatants. Along with that there will be supporting assets.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 2:52 PM IST

