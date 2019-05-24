Call of Duty Mobile vs PUBG Mobile: A comparison of the two battle royale games

Call of Duty has been one of the most popular names in the gaming industry with respect to FPS games, and hence when it decided last year to take on the newest popular kid on the block which is PUBG Mobile we knew Activision was serious. And it just testified to the seriousness of the matter when Activision announced that it is going to release a new Call of Duty game for smartphones called Call of Duty Mobile. The announcement was made earlier this year and the game was set to be made available later this year.

Well the Call of Duty Mobile beta version of the game went live last week and since then quite a few people have tried it out, and so have we. And we could not help comparing it to PUBG Mobile which is definitely the biggest there is in this genre. But from what I have seen of the new Call of Duty Mobile, it is more than worthy of being compared to PUBG Mobile.

Visuals

We start off with the most obvious and the most basic aspect of the games which are the visuals. Anyone who has played PUBG Mobile to an extent that they have become used to the visuals presented in the game will be in for a surprise. It does not take a keen eye to notice that the visuals of Call of Duty Mobile just better that those of PUBG Mobile. The textures are more crisp, there is a abundance of details in them and I would not be too wrong to call the visuals PC level.

But what would probably be the biggest difference visually is that the game has no stutter at all and seems to have a v-sync capabilities which stabilizes the FPS for a very consistent experience. Even a regular 60FPS capable smartphone screen feels like a PC monitor with the game running on it. There is so much more details in the game and it’s better than anything we have seen on mobile yet.

Gameplay

Now we come to the gameplay portion of this comparison, where we compare the experience of playing this game compared to PUBG Mobile is. Call of Duty Mobile tops PUBG Mobile in this department as well and provides excellent gameplay elements which include superb controls that are not choppy and are clearly understandable. There might be a couple of features missing here and there but there are more than enough new ones to make up for them.

The game brings sliding directly from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 which was one of the better aspect of it. The game has been heavily modeled after Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and takes after most of the elements from the battle royale mode from it. Players can redeploy the glider when jumping from high places and even have a hit detector that indicates if a particular shot met its target. These are some of the things that are present in Call of Duty Mobile that are not there yet in PUBG Mobile. As for the gameplay experience, it is a more satisfying one than that of PUBG Mobile personally, what with all the new elements that mesh with each other perfectly and work without a hitch.

Content

The content that has been made available by Activision on Call of Duty Mobile is also surprisingly more and better than that of PUBG Mobile. Call of Duty Mobile comes with more than just the battle royale mode and has multiplayer modes where players an take on each other in classic style like the’Free-for-All’. We can effectively say that Battle Royale is one of the things in Call of Duty Mobile. This just broadens the scope of the game by so much more.

The default battle royale mode itself has more to offer than PUBG Mobile with zombies, helicopters and other movement options. For the record we have already seen these elements in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game which released last year. Besides those, despite being a closed beta game, Call of Duty Mobile offers a lot of ingame content like skins and items that were not present on PUBG Mobile during its own beta phase. though admittedly Call of Duty Mobile is building on the foundation already laid by PUBG Mobile.

Conclusion

A comparison of two games is never easy because they tend to have different elements and different objectives. Keeping those in mind we can say that considering all the elements that we compared, we can conclude that Activision has pulled one over Tencent Games with Call of Duty Mobile. Sure Activision used PUBG Mobile as a foundation, but it did so much more than just build upon it. It has definitely improved the experience of battle royale on Mobile. But we have to consider that game is in closed beta right now and not as many people are playing it compared to when it would go live, and that could change the experience.

But we also must remember that despite being in closed beta, that game seems rather good and is offering an exceptionally clean experience which is an achievement in itself. It has the Call of Duty name to it which has been one of the most popular titles in gaming, so much so that even many non-gamers know of the name. If it could build upon that and acquire a large enough player base from it, Call of Duty Mobile could turn out into a worthy competitor for PUBG Mobile.