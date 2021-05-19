Call of Duty: Mobile gets Rambo, John McClane in 80s Action heroes event

If you are a fan of both 80’s pop-culture and the Call of Duty franchise, there’s good news. Publisher Activision will roll out an update tomorrow, hosting a special event to celebrate the action heroes from the 1980s. The event is called “80s Action Heroes” and will include two of the most popular cinema heroes – Rambo and John McClane (from the Die Hard movies). Also Read - Holi Special Offer 2021: Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, Free Fire, Ludo King celebrate festival of colours

Activision is going all out to reward its loyal players on both mobile and PC with exciting action-filled content. The 80s Action Heroes event will be help on Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty Warzone, and Call of Duty Mobile. In Call of Duty Mobile, the event will start on May 20 and will go on until June 2. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning new game events, bug fixes and more

Rambo, John McLane coming to COD Mobile

“Prepare for a limited-time Multiplayer game mode: Time to go in Guns Blazing; available in Call of Duty: Mobile in a two-week event from May 20 to June 2! Players will be able to transform into Rambo and John McClane in this new Multiplayer mode, allowing them to see what it’s like to become these iconic action heroes. Rack up eliminations to become Rambo or McClane with dual-wielded Death Machines and increased health,” says the blog. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 released with new game modes, maps, vehicles: Here's how to download

Hence, those looking for a lot of 80s style action in-game can head over to the new multiplayer game mode. Activision also says that players can head over to the in-game store to purchase 80s Actions Heroes bundle, which can then be used in other Multiplayer modes and Battle Royale mode.

The Rambo Call of Duty: Mobile Bundle features John Rambo and will be available in the in-game store. This will include Rambo along with three blueprints—one LMG, one assault rifle, and one Knife—an Epic Parachute, an Avatar, a Calling Card, a Grenade, a Tank, and a Frame for your profile.

John McClane will also be available as part of the Die Hard Call of Duty: Mobile Bundle in the in-game store. The package included, “the Epic Character, three Epic Blueprints—two SMGs and one pistol—an Epic Frag Grenade, a Parachute, a Cargo Truck, an Avatar, a Calling Card, and a Frame for your profile.”

The Rambo and John McClane bundles will be available until June 18 in the in-game store for purchase.

If you are confused as to what exactly is the Gun-Game mode, here’s a brief. The new mode will require players to get at least one kill with 20 different weapons during the match. The addition of the Rambo character will involve Combat Bow, War Machine, RPG-& and Death Machine arms boosts to keep the action alive. Players will also be equipped with Stimshot.

In other news, Battlegrounds Mobile India has opened up for pre-register while Apex Legends Mobile is well into the first round of trial.