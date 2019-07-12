comscore Call of Duty: Mobile will be coming to Tencent Gaming Buddy soon
Call of Duty: Mobile will be coming to Tencent Gaming Buddy soon

Tencent Gaming Buddy is known as the PC emulator that runs PUBG Mobile, and the company has plans to expand its scope.

  Published: July 12, 2019 3:48 PM IST
Earlier this year, Activision announced that it will be launching a mobile version of Call of Duty. Activision, along with Tencent Games, announced the launch of Call of Duty: Mobile at Game Developers Conference 2019. Activision launched its own battle-royale game to challenge PUBG Mobile. According to previous reports, the game will hit the Indian servers in November. While the beta version of the game will go live before.

And now sources in the company have confirmed to BGR India that Tencent Games will be officially bringing Call of Duty: Mobile to the Tencent Gaming Buddy. This is the official PC emulator for mobile games by Tencent Games like PUBG Mobile. The source confirms that Call of Duty: Mobile along with other games will be coming to Tencent’s emulator soon.

Call of Duty: Mobile went live in closed beta earlier this month to gamers in select countries. The game was made available to certain gamers who were able to download the game from the Play Store. Notably, it was most commonly available on OnePlus devices.

The company has now announced that the closed beta is over. This means that the open beta of the game will be going live sometime soon. The in-game notification from the devs reads, “Thank you for playing and providing your invaluable feedback. We look forward to seeing you in future Betas, not to mention the full release.”

Apparently, the devs are going to launch the final version of the game when they finally do release the game for everyone. They reason that since the loyalists know the quality that Call of Duty games present they would expect the same. Call of Duty: Mobile will be an FPS and free to play. Players will be able to customize their characters with clothing and other gear.

Activision has apparently carefully considered the timing of the launch keeping in mind the negative attention PUBG Mobile has drawn recently. Players will have the option to take part in competitive ranked mode and there will probably be reward crates.

As of now, there is no release date from Activision for Android and iOS versions of Call of Duty: Mobile. Though the company says that it will be scheduled for later this year. Interested gamers can pre-register for the game right now on either the website or on the Google Play Store. There has been an upsurge in the serious investment from big developers in the mobile segment, which shows the growing trend of people moving to smartphones for their gaming needs.

