Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

There is a barn like building in the background of the previous teaser, that seems to have two different floors.

  Published: November 22, 2019 10:36 AM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode Date tease

Call of Duty: Mobile’s devs recently posted a teaser poster for the upcoming Zombie mode on the game. This teaser showed a player shooting at a hoard of zombies in what looks like a marshy map. There is a barn like building in the background, that seems to have two different floors. The time of day is night in the image which might mean that the mode will take place during the night. The new teaser was posted on Twitter from the official Call of Duty: Mobile handle.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India launch time

And now in another new tweet the devs have revealed that the update will be hitting Indian shores on November 23 at 10:30AM. Call of Duty: Mobile has come a long way in the short time it has been released, and the devs are bringing a Zombie Mode in its second month of release. The publishers at Activision recently tweeted that, “The undead are coming.” The community update lists that the devs will be adding this mode soon enough, which means that it may be a part of the next big update. This mode has been part of the game since it was in beta form. But the option to select it was grayed out which meant it would come soon.

Call of Duty Mobile community update teases snow map for next season

Also Read

Call of Duty Mobile community update teases snow map for next season

According to the Call of Duty: Mobile – November 8th Community Update, the mode will be out “before you know it”. The post also mentions that the social media channels of Call of Duty: Mobile will be pushing out teasers of the mode soon.

“Look to our social media channels as we prepare to show Zombies to the world!

“We share plenty through these Community Updates, but our social media channels have screenshots, videos, and more to share that you may not see here.

“As we get further into November, we eagerly wait to share more information with you all about upcoming events, whether it is modes, challenges, new gear or skins, gameplay changes, or additions.”

WATCH: How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

According to some of the fans and people on Reddit, the devs may be introducing the zombie mode with the Season 2 of the game. As for Season 2 it is set to hit sometime in late-November. This would indicate that we are waiting for the Halloween celebrations to end on November 25. The post also mentions that Controller support will be added in the coming weeks. And the Bluetooth controller feature might be added later this month.

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Zombie mode coming on November 22

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Zombie mode coming on November 22

“Just a quick note, but we are planning to release controller support soon and are just finalizing the specifics of how it will be working in the game, specifically with matchmaking,” says the COD blog. It finally adds, “Keep checking back for more on this as we get closer to release.”

  Published Date: November 22, 2019 10:36 AM IST

