Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Call of Duty: Mobile’s devs had been teasing the zombie mode for a while now, which is now live. Call of Duty: Mobile devs tweeted the patch notes on the official Twitter handle which read” Welcome to #CallofDuty Mobile: The Zombies Experience! Available for a limited time. Return to Shi No Numa today and discover an old haunt with some new tricks…” This is a limited time mode and will be removed once that time is over.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode details

Publishers at Activision call the new Zombie mode the third pillar of the mobile offering. Zomibe mode will be unlocked for players that have hit level 5. The description of the map, Shi No Numa goes something like this, “Deep within a sweltering jungle in Japan, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret. Run by Group 935 and Division 9, this collection of huts looks as if it was just another remote village in the middle of nowhere… Until a distinct growl from creatures of rotting flesh is heard. It seems that this swamp is another location used for nefarious experiments, and you are right in the middle of a dangerous trap.”

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

This map is originally from Call of Duty: World at War, it is making a comeback to the mobile version of the game. A session of zombies can be played alone or with up to three other players. Players will begin a game with only a pistol and a knife. After taking damage, your character will regenerate health if they do not take any more damage for five seconds. The roaming undead can appear through windows, which can be boarded up.

Players can purchase wall weapons which are chalk outlines on certain walls around the map. Once they have one of these weapons, more ammo can be purchased at the same chalk outline for that weapon. This map is playable in its classic form through Survival, an endless horde mode.

Along with Classic Mode, Zombie Mode also has Raid Mode. It is a brand-new experience where you must complete a set number of waves until you face a final boss. Apparently, Shi No Numa is the first of many zombies experiences to come to Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s all you need to know in the patch notes.