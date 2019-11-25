comscore Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map
News

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Gaming

This map is originally from Call of Duty: World at War, it is making a comeback to the mobile version of the game.

  • Published: November 25, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode

Call of Duty: Mobile’s devs had been teasing the zombie mode for a while now, which is now live. Call of Duty: Mobile devs tweeted the patch notes on the official Twitter handle which read” Welcome to #CallofDuty Mobile: The Zombies Experience! Available for a limited time. Return to Shi No Numa today and discover an old haunt with some new tricks…” This is a limited time mode and will be removed once that time is over.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode details

Publishers at Activision call the new Zombie mode the third pillar of the mobile offering. Zomibe mode will be unlocked for players that have hit level 5. The description of the map, Shi No Numa goes something like this, “Deep within a sweltering jungle in Japan, the Rising Sun Facility houses a dark secret. Run by Group 935 and Division 9, this collection of huts looks as if it was just another remote village in the middle of nowhere… Until a distinct growl from creatures of rotting flesh is heard. It seems that this swamp is another location used for nefarious experiments, and you are right in the middle of a dangerous trap.”

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

This map is originally from Call of Duty: World at War, it is making a comeback to the mobile version of the game. A session of zombies can be played alone or with up to three other players. Players will begin a game with only a pistol and a knife. After taking damage, your character will regenerate health if they do not take any more damage for five seconds. The roaming undead can appear through windows, which can be boarded up.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Players can purchase wall weapons which are chalk outlines on certain walls around the map. Once they have one of these weapons, more ammo can be purchased at the same chalk outline for that weapon. This map is playable in its classic form through Survival, an endless horde mode.

Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2019

Along with Classic Mode, Zombie Mode also has Raid Mode. It is a brand-new experience where you must complete a set number of waves until you face a final boss. Apparently, Shi No Numa is the first of many zombies experiences to come to Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s all you need to know in the patch notes.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 25, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid users can queue recharges ahead of tariff hike on December 1

Telecom

Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid users can queue recharges ahead of tariff hike on December 1

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

News

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

Most Popular

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

Fingers Audio Pods Review

Vivo U20 Review

Realme 5s first impressions

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

Top 10 WhatsApp tricks, tips and features you should know in 2019

Lenovo aims to expand market share with ThinkBook lineup

How Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is made in India

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode now live with Shi No Numa map
PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Top tips to get your smartphone competition ready
Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode India availability revealed
PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Oppo Days Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ओप्पो स्मार्टफोन

Vivo U20 स्मार्टफोन की 28 नवंबर को पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, यूं मिलेगा 1 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कल होगी पहली फ्लैश सेल

Mi Super Sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Xiaomi के इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

LG G8s ThinQ रिव्यू: इनोवेटिव लेकिन फ्लैगशिप किलर कहलाने से थोड़ा दूर

News

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
News
Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max to come with 6GB RAM: Report
Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk

News

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', reveals Elon Musk
Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot

News

Google Nest Mini smart speaker launched in India, competes with Amazon Echo Dot
Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499

News

Oppo 10,000mAh power bank launched in India for Rs 1,499
Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5

News

Nokia 2.3 spotted online with 32GB storage, might launch on December 5