comscore Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish on March 25
News

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish on March 25

Gaming

TiMi Studios also shared the reason behind removing the Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode. It shared this development of removal as part of the community update on February 29. Check out more details here.

  • Published: March 4, 2020 6:43 PM IST
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie mode teaser

TiMi Studios, a sub-division of Tencent Games and the developer of Call of Duty Mobile has just made an announcement. As per the announcement, the game studio will remove the Zombie mode from Call of Duty Mobile. TiMi Studios shared this development of removal as part of the community update on February 29. It also shared details about the fourth season as part of the community update. We have already shared details about Season 4 in the past. Here, we will focus on the Zombie mode. The studio also shared the reason behind removing the game mode. This announcement comes just months after the developer added this new mode to the game.

Related Stories


Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode removal details

According to the detailed Reddit post, the development team outlined that it will remove the mode on March 25. The announcement comes in response to the frequent inquiries around the mode as part of these updates. As per the information, this cancellation comes “after extensive evaluation”. The studio highlighted that it always mentioned the mode as “limited”. However, there was no end date for the mode at the launch.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

The Call of Duty Mobile developers wanted to observe the reception and feedback for the mode. Both the reception and feedback was critical to shaping the future of the mode. “However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality.” In fact, the studio clarified that it is not releasing the second zombie mode map “Nacht Der Untoten.” The company did note that this removal is not permanent.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 live with new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 live with new Battle Pass, Soap, H.I.V.E skill, Cage map

As noted in the update, developers may bring back the mode along with the second map. However, this will only happen when the mode is updated to a quality “high enough”. The developers will focus on improving the Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode. So, it is possible that you may see the mode make a comeback in the future.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 4, 2020 6:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon
Gaming
Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon
PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G now available in Pune

Telecom

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G now available in Pune

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon
PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Secret Treasure Event brings free winnable items
PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Boy steals Rs 3 lakh from parents to buy friends costly phones
PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 official patch notes out
PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to release on March 3 with Death Replay

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.17.0 to release on March 3 with Death Replay

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5i का नया वेरिएंट लॉन्च हुआ, इस कीमत पर मिलेगी ज्यादा स्टोरेज क्षमता

Coronavirus की जांच करने वाला एप, शेयर करता है चीनी पुलिस से लोगों का डेटा!

Honor Holi Offer : Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5 और Band 5i पर मिल रहा शानदार डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy M21 स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Tata Sky ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका, नए कनेक्शन की बढ़ाई कीमतें

News

Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature
News
Realme 3 Pro, Realme XT gets Wi-Fi calling feature
Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India

News

Oppo F7 starts receiving February 2020 security patch update in India
Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform

News

Resso debuts as world's first social music streaming platform
Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched

News

Lava A1 Colors entry-level feature phone launched
TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more

News

TikTok phone features flagship specifications and more