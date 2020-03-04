Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode to vanish soon

TiMi Studios, a sub-division of Tencent Games and the developer of Call of Duty Mobile has just made an announcement. As per the announcement, the game studio will remove the Zombie mode from Call of Duty Mobile. TiMi Studios shared this development of removal as part of the community update on February 29. It also shared details about the fourth season as part of the community update. We have already shared details about Season 4 in the past. Here, we will focus on the Zombie mode. The studio also shared the reason behind removing the game mode. This announcement comes just months after the developer added this new mode to the game.

Call of Duty Mobile Zombie Mode removal details

According to the detailed Reddit post, the development team outlined that it will remove the mode on March 25. The announcement comes in response to the frequent inquiries around the mode as part of these updates. As per the information, this cancellation comes “after extensive evaluation”. The studio highlighted that it always mentioned the mode as “limited”. However, there was no end date for the mode at the launch.

The Call of Duty Mobile developers wanted to observe the reception and feedback for the mode. Both the reception and feedback was critical to shaping the future of the mode. “However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality.” In fact, the studio clarified that it is not releasing the second zombie mode map “Nacht Der Untoten.” The company did note that this removal is not permanent.

As noted in the update, developers may bring back the mode along with the second map. However, this will only happen when the mode is updated to a quality “high enough”. The developers will focus on improving the Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode. So, it is possible that you may see the mode make a comeback in the future.