Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Call of Duty has a lot of things coming in for the gamers it seems. Activision is apparently planning to release a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster. And this has been proved by footage of the reworked game which has been leaked. People that carried the leaks seems to agree that Activision is purposely letting these leaks come out in order to build a hype over the game.

The leaked video shows a lot of gameplay of the remastered game. We’re not sure how long these videos will stay up, but you can see the one below. Apparently Activision does not want to release the game right now, because it would split the single player base. The present game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is doing rather well in terms of player numbers. But the developers do plan to release new and older maps from several other previous games. Activision plans to make Modern Warfare the best Call of Duty game by releasing over 60 maps.

On the Modern Warfare front, a new map called Khandor Hideout was set to be released on March 24, but has been postponed. Khandor Hideout is a medium-sized Syrkistan location that supports 6v6 squad play. It features long sightlines and compact interior spaces perfect for snipers, shotguns, and SMGs.

In a tweet Infinity Ward has announced that the update has been delayed. “Tonight’s scheduled title update is being delayed and is set to release in the coming days. This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes, and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Please stay tuned for more details and updates on release timing!” Says the tweet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently had a new mode added to it called Warzone. Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk. Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.