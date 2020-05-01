Activision has just launched the much-anticipated Call of Duty remaster on PC or Xbox One. This comes a month after the game developer launched the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on PS4. Now, the PS4 exclusivity period is finally over. Call of Duty fans can head to the Microsoft Store or Battle.net to purchase the game for their platform. The company has also priced the game at Rs 1,700 on both platforms. The interesting thing to note here is that the game comes with an “Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle”. Let’s check the details for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered here. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile: Here's how to play the game on PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered details

According to the listing, the bundle includes a number of different in-game elements. These include the Classic Ghost skin, 2 Weapon Blueprints, a “Weapon Charm”, a finishing move, and a voice quip. Activision has also included an animated calling card, an emblem, and 2 Battle Pass tier skips. Players will be able to use these elements in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare along with the latest CoD: Warzone. For context, the “UDT Ghost” skin comes from the classic Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The character first appeared in the campaign mission, “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday”. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is free-to-play for this weekend

The new game is a “remastered” version set to work with the latest generation graphics in high-definition. This game initially launched almost 11 years back in 2009. The story picks up right after the events of “CoD 4: Modern Warfare”. It claimed “blockbuster” status right after the launch gaining critical acclaim. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile World Championships 2020: All you need to know

According to the game description, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered features improved textures and more. Activision has also worked on the game animations, physics-based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, and more. Players can also experience the classic missions including The Gulag, Cliffhanger, and Whiskey Hotel.