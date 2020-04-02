comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered version released
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered version released

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remastered has been released as a PlayStation exclusive and will remain so until April 30.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 remastered

American video game publisher Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered, edition. After leaks about the game, it has been released by the developer. This is only the single player campaign edition, which means it does not have multiplayer. This decision could be a result of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which released last year, doing well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Release and price

The game has been released as a PlayStation exclusive and will remain so until April 30. It will be made available on Xbox and PC on April 30.  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an iconic game in the franchise which originally released in 2009. PS4 owners who buy the game will receive item in last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It has been priced at $19.99 for the PS4 version of the game.

On the Modern Warfare front, a new map called Khandor Hideout was set to be released on March 24, but has been postponed. Khandor Hideout is a medium-sized Syrkistan location that supports 6v6 squad play. It features long sightlines and compact interior spaces perfect for snipers, shotguns, and SMGs.

In a tweet Infinity Ward has announced that the update has been delayed. “Tonight’s scheduled title update is being delayed and is set to release in the coming days. This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes, and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Please stay tuned for more details and updates on release timing!” Says the tweet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster footage leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently had a new mode added to it called Warzone. Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.  Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

