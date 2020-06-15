comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone new patch released | BGR India
The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is a big download at 34.7 GB. The developers have said that they are working on reducing the file size of the game.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 3:36 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone

US-based Infinity Ward has recently launched a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. The update brings the game’s Season 4 for users and also manages to fix some bugs. With the new update, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone players will now not appear outside the map in Scrapyard. Further, in-match events will also be held at the right frequency. Also Read - Call Of Duty: Warzone new Quads world record set with 121 kills in a single match

Call of Duty players had earlier reported numerous instances where players were spawned outside the combat area when in a specific arena. Meanwhile, some players were unable to use in-game elements that they were unlocking. The new update for the games fixes these issues. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Gold Rush Event is now live

Watch: PUBG Mobile Secret Map gameplay revealed

Apart from the fixes, the new update also brings a lot of new elements to the games. Call of Duty: Warzone now has in-match events that can change how battle-royale matches turn out. Modern Warfare now gets a new map and Warzone also gets a rumble mode. Rumble mode consists of two teams with 50 players battling it out for survival. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will also be getting a new Team Defender and All or Nothing mode soon. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone just announced that it has reached 60 million players

How big is the new Call of Duty update?

Further, the new update is also coming with a huge file size. The new download is 34.7GB in size. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have been notorious for their large file sizes. The new update size adds up to that. For some users, this might also mean uninstalling other games. As per a report by GameRant, the developers are working towards making the file size smaller for the Call of Duty games.

In other news, a Call of Duty Warzone record was created with 121 kills in quad-mode. The record was set by Call of Duty players TeePee, Symfuhny, HusKerrs, and DougisRaw. Activision recently announced that Call of Duty: Warzone has more than 60 million players. The Call of Duty game developers Infinity Ward just announced it from the official Call of Duty Twitter handle.

