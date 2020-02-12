comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode leaked
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode leaked

Gaming

The image a video leak on Reddit claim that the upcoming mode is called Call of Duty: Warzone.

  • Updated: February 12, 2020 12:18 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone battle royale

First person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Activision Blizzard may be getting a battle royale mode soon. The game since launch has soared in popularity and Infinity Ward has recently honored the game with a new season and contents. Now a new leak claims that the battle royale is coming soon and there’s a video that indicates as much.

The image a video leak on Reddit claim that the upcoming mode is called Call of Duty: Warzone. The image leak seems authentic but the Reddit post has been deleted. But not before some people took it out and posted it on Twitter. As for the video, it shows what looks like an airport in the middle of heavy bombing. And players seem to be parachuting out of an airplane. Now the question remains when we might be seeing this new mode and if it will be a stand-along game or an update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer is now out. The new trailer of Modern Warfare Season 2 is out and it features the fan favorite character Ghost who seems to be urging Captain Price to send in some backup for a certain situation has become worse. The trailer then goes on to showcase what new things we can expect in the upcoming update.

The Activision blog mentions, “Season Two of Modern Warfare returns Ghost to the firefight and brings more Multiplayer experiences through maps, modes, and an all-new Battle Pass. Plus earn rewards to climb through the Season Two Ranks with more ribbons to earn, new challenges to complete, and new missions for both Multiplayer and Special Ops.” The blog explains that Modern Warfare Season 2 will feature Al-Qatala agents have stolen a Soviet nuclear warhead and smuggled it into the city of Verdansk.

The new update will feature new Modern Warfare classic Multiplayer maps, Ground War, and Gunfight game modes. New maps being included this time are Rust – which will arrive for standard multiplayer and gunfight modes. Atlas Superstore is the next map and will be arriving for standard multiplayer. Zhokov Boneyard is the map that will be available for ground war mode. Bazaar map will be available for Gunfight mode. These will be available on launch day. Khandor Hideout is the other map and will be joining the game mid-season.

Besides these there will be Gunfight Tournaments which will be available on launch day. This along with Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist. While Demolition, Infected Ground War and NVG Reinforce will be arriving mid-season. Besides these there will be a new battle pass for this season along with new weapons and vehicles. All details can be found on the blog page here.

