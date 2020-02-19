comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Gaming

Recent leak claims that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode is coming soon and there’s a video that indicates as much.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 12:14 PM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare season 2 ghost

Recent leaks happened to point to the fact that first person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Activision Blizzard may be getting a battle royale mode called ‘Warzone’ soon. The game since launch has soared in popularity and Infinity Ward has recently honored the game with a new season and contents. Recent leak claims that the battle royale is coming soon and there’s a video that indicates as much.

Related Stories


The image a video leak on Reddit claim that the upcoming mode is called Call of Duty: Warzone. The image leak seems authentic but the Reddit post has been deleted. But not before some people took it out and posted it on Twitter. As for the video, it shows what looks like an airport in the middle of heavy bombing. And players seem to be parachuting out of an airplane. Now the question remains when we might be seeing this new mode and if it will be a stand-along game or an update.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode: New details

Now new sources have spoken to VGC and confirmed that the battle royale may drop as soon as March. The sources that spoke to VGC are apparently part of the US development team who have been quoted saying that the new mode is “at least a few weeks away”. It will apparently be out in early March. They have confirmed that the mode is called Warzone and will be available to all players who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

This mode will be taking place of the section that is ‘CLASSIFIED’ right now in the main menu. Apparently the battle royale mode will be a separate stand alone game as well where players will be able to upgrade to the full version as well. It is also set to have a unified progression with the present battle pass as well. This means all the cosmetic items that players already have will be available in the battle royale mode.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 12:14 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
News
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

News

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode leaked

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode leaked
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer out, releasing tomorrow

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer out, releasing tomorrow
Activision announces Call of Duty: Mobile crossed 150 million downloads

Gaming

Activision announces Call of Duty: Mobile crossed 150 million downloads
Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

Gaming

Activision will release another Call of Duty game this year

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुए OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर और कीमत

Tinder भारत में रिलीज करेगा वीडियो सीरीज Swipe Night

इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकता है iPhone 9 और नया आईपैड प्रो, होंगे कई खास बदलाव

Samsung Galaxy A71 भारत में 29,999 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Jio ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स के लिए मंथली प्लान से दस गुना बेहतर है 199 रुपये वाला वीकली प्लान, जानें कैसे

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
News
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed
Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

News

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation
OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

News

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features