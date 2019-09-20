Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed

Players are right now in the middle of the second phase of the Beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And it seems we have a look at what might be required to run the game on PC. The second Beta phase on right now is for those who’ve pre-ordered the game on Xbox One and PC. PS4 players have been enjoying the beta of the game from the first phase. Activision has released a blog where they have detailed what the minimum and the recommended requirements are for the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta: PC Specs

Minimum Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1709 or later)

– CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

– RAM: 8GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

– CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

The early access of the game was exclusive to PS4 users and started on September 12. The game went for open beta on September 14. The open Beta is set to last for two weekends and phases. Each begin on Thursday night at 10.30PM IST.

The first weekend open beta was for PS4 players, while the second weekend is for all players from September 19. While the first weekend required pre-order, the second weekend doesn’t for PS4 players. As for other players, open beta without pre-orders begins from September 23 and continue for the rest of the weekend. Players that pre-order the game will be able to pre-load the game to begin playing when the allocated time comes. All the details have been posted on the PlayStation blog which can be found here.