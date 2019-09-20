comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed

Gaming

The second Beta phase on right now is for those who've pre-ordered the game on Xbox One and PC.

  • Published: September 20, 2019 11:22 AM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare beta

Players are right now in the middle of the second phase of the Beta of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And it seems we have a look at what might be required to run the game on PC. The second Beta phase on right now is for those who’ve pre-ordered the game on Xbox One and PC. PS4 players have been enjoying the beta of the game from the first phase. Activision has released a blog where they have detailed what the minimum and the recommended requirements are for the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta: PC Specs

Minimum Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1709 or later)

– CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

– RAM: 8GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

– CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

Also Read

6 Batman games from Arkham and Lego series free on Epic Games Store

The early access of the game was exclusive to PS4 users and started on September 12. The game went for open beta on September 14. The open Beta is set to last for two weekends and phases. Each begin on Thursday night at 10.30PM IST.

The first weekend open beta was for PS4 players, while the second weekend is for all players from September 19. While the first weekend required pre-order, the second weekend doesn’t for PS4 players. As for other players, open beta without pre-orders begins from September 23 and continue for the rest of the weekend. Players that pre-order the game will be able to pre-load the game to begin playing when the allocated time comes. All the details have been posted on the PlayStation blog which can be found here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 11:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28
Deals
Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi' sale begins from September 28
How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

How To

How to get Android 10 on Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Wearables

Apple Watch gets ECG feature in India with watchOS 6 update

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta required PC specs confirmed
Call Of Duty: Mobile global iOS and Android release set for October 1

Gaming

Call Of Duty: Mobile global iOS and Android release set for October 1
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Gunfight Mode announced

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Gunfight Mode announced
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could get a free battle royale game in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019 : Redmi K20 Pro और Redmi K20 मिलेंगे 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 855+ चिपसेट के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Netflix की पॉप्युलर सीरीज Narcos को अब आप गेम के तौर पर खेलेंगे, जानें कैसा होगा गेम

Apple iPhone 11 Series भारत में प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, ऐसे मिलेगा 7,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Lenovo K10 Plus भारत में 22 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart पर होगा अवेलेबल


News

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
News
Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service
Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart

News

Lenovo K10 Plus launching in India on September 22, will be available on Flipkart
Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today

News

Vivo V17 Pro with 32-megapixel dual pop-up selfie camera to launch today
Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 2 now available for purchase in India: Price, sale offers, specifications
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched

News

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design launched