Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer is now out

If you’re one of those people that have been waiting for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then good news if that the campaign trailer is now out. Infinity Ward’s new game saw the trailer release at the PlayStation’s State of Play stream. Previously there have been a few trailer releases of the game, and those were about the different features of the game, like the multiplayer mode and others. But this trailer focuses on the campaign storyline and happens to show some great visual work on the characters.

The new trailer features Captain Price and other familiar faces of the Modern Warfare ensemble. The soldiers go on a ‘business trip’ and team up with Farrah and her rebels, which is a new addition. We have seen Farrah in the past in private demos of the game. The game brings into question chemical weaponry and where to draw the line with things. The roadmap for the game that are revealed in a tweet happens to suggest that the next reveal will be of the Special-Ops missions in the game.

WATCH: Official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Story Trailer

We got two beta phases of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And we have a look at what might be required to run the game on PC. This was announced during the second Beta phase which was for those who pre-ordered the game on Xbox One and PC. PS4 players enjoyed the beta of the game from the first phase. Activision has released a blog where they have detailed what the minimum and the recommended requirements are for the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta: PC Specs

Minimum Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1709 or later)

– CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

– RAM: 8GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Specifications

– Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

– CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

– Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD: 45GB HD space

– Network: Broadband Internet connection

– Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on October 25 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4.