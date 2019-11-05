comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could add as many as 38 new maps
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could add as many as 38 new maps

Gaming

These maps are set to be free for all players according to the leak.

  • Published: November 5, 2019 9:58 AM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare speed MP map 38 maps

Now that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is out, and players are curious about new maps to come. According to a new leaked data dump, the developers could be adding as many as 38 new maps to the game. These maps are already prepared and have names as well. These maps are set to be free for all players as well. A data miner by the name of Senescallo on Reddit posted a list of the maps online along with images.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: List of new maps

Cage, Cargo, Hook, Aniyah Tac, Crash, Dam, Krovnik, Farmland, Gulag, Hospital, Layover, Lowline, Lumber, Malyshev, Milbase, Oasis, Port, Prison, Rivne, Shipment (Day and Night), Slums, Stadium, Sub Base, Super, Urzikstan, Torez, Transit, TV Station, Faridah, Rust, Takedown, Borderline, Smetna Farms, Gun Course, and Marksman Range.

But it is important to underline the fact that though these maps may be in the works, not all of them might make it to the game. This is true for all games, as the development team always have more content in the works than we actually see.

Also Read

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare earned more money than Avengers Endgame did in first 3 days

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released on PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 25. It may take a previous title but the game is essentially a new one with a new campaign mode and modes. It features classic characters like Captain Price and Ghost, along with new ones. But the new game features a campaign mode after a long while. The previous games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 didn’t have a campaign mode and only features online modes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also the first game in the franchise to completely support crossplay for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. But to be able to play with friends from other platforms players will have to get a Call of Duty account to form a platform-agnostic friends list.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2019 9:58 AM IST

