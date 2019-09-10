Call of Duty: Modern Warfare early access and open beta dates out

The upcoming game from Activision is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. We got our first look of the game at E3 earlier this year. We saw the announcement of the PS4 gunfight mode previously and now we have the dates of the early access and open beta. The early access of the game will be exclusive to PS4 users and will begin on September 12. The game will go for open beta on September 14. There will be two weekends and phases of open beta. Each begin on Thursday night at 10.30PM IST.

The first weekend open beta will be for PS4 players, while the second weekend will be for all players from September 19. While the first weekend will require pre-order, the send weekend won’t for PS4 players. As for other players, open beta without pre-orders will begin from September 23 and continue for the rest of the weekend. Players that pre-order the game will be able to pre-load the game to begin playing when the allocated time comes. All the details have been posted on the PlayStation blog which can be found here.

Launch details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a reboot of the 2007 game of the same name from the company. Publisher of the game, Activision, has announced that the game will be made available on October 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Besides this the publisher has also detailed some exciting things regarding both cross-play and the season pass that is usually offered with CoD games.

WATCH: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | Official Multiplayer Open Beta Release Date Trailer

According to developers Infinity Ward, the new Modern Warfare is not a remake of the older game, rather a reboot, and the new game does not take place in the same universe as the present trilogy. This gives the developers more room to work with the game. But gamers can still expect some familiar faces which include Captain Price, who is back but with a new voice actor.