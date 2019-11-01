It is not a wonder anymore that video games earn more than blockbuster movies, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare proved it again. Developers Infinity Ward and publisher Activision has announced that the game has earned $600 million within the first three days of its launch. This makes it a huge opening even among video games. An they have even put out a list of the records that the game sales has managed to break.

– Top-Selling New Premium Game Release of 2019

– Biggest Selling Digital Opening in Activision History

– Set PS4 Record with Highest Digital Sales in the First Three Days

– Sold More Units in the First Three Days Than Any Other Call of Duty Three-Day Opening In This Console Generation

– Biggest Call of Duty PC Launch Ever

But the numbers itself point to the fact that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had an even bigger opening than the biggest hits this year. It has eclipsed the opening of movies like Avengers Endgame and Joker. Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5 is also a game that has made more money than any movie ever. It stepped up to the boxing ring and knocked the lights out of all records. The newest game in the legendary GTA series was released in 2013 and has sold approximately 90 million copies worldwide, across all the platforms including PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One and PC. This has apparently earned Rockstar Games an approximated $6 billion in revenue since the game was launched according to a report by MarketWatch.

In comparison, some of the biggest movies like Star Wars and Gone with the Wind have made just over $3 billion each in adjusted revenue which does not even come close to the fortune GTA 5 earned Rockstar Games. Cowen analyst Doug Creutz spoke to MarketWatch and said that the movies may have as much as $1 billion added to its revenue after DVD, Blu Ray and streaming rights sales, but even that brings it nowhere close. To put this into perspective, the highest grossing movie of all time has been Avatar which has earned $2.78 billion worldwide.