Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has 10 free Battle Pass tiers now

The developers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Activision is offering 10 tiers of the battle pass for free. The season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is about to come to a close. Activision wants people to progress through the battle pass for the rewards. But there is s catch in this, and that is players must own the battle pass to get this offer. The battle pass is shared between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. Hence the free tiers will work for both.

Every player who buys the battle pass before April 5 will get the 10 free tiers. This will be available to them in the “Just For You” section of the menu. Those that have battle pass over the level of 90 will still get the 10 tiers. And these tiers will be carried forward in the Season 3’s battle pass. Besides this Activision is also offering double XP across Modern Warfare and Warzone this weekend. The Season 2 of Modern Warfare ends on April 7 and we can expect the details of Season 3 sometime soon.

In other news, Activision has released the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, remastered, edition. After leaks about the game, it has been released by the developer. This is only the single player campaign edition, which means it does not have multiplayer. This decision could be a result of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which released last year, doing well.

The game has been released as a PlayStation exclusive and will remain so until April 30. It will be made available on Xbox and PC on April 30. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an iconic game in the franchise which originally released in 2009. PS4 owners who buy the game will receive item in last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. It has been priced at $19.99 for the PS4 version of the game.