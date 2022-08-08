comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month to PS5 first
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month on PS5, Xbox, and PC

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will first be rolled out to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players between September 16 and 17.

codmwii

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming to PlayStation players in early access next month.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally arriving next month. In a tweet, developer Infinity Ward said the Modern Warfare II open beta starts September 16. However, the dates will vary according to the platform. PlayStation users will be able to access Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II first, followed by Xbox and PC users. Then, the date of release for you will also depend on whether or not you pre-ordered the game.

According to the information, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will first be rolled out to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players between September 16 and 17. Then, the early beta access will open for all PlayStation players, starting on September 18 and ending on September 20. The access to the open beta for Xbox and PC players will follow this timeline.

Those who preordered the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will be able to access crossplay from September 22 to 23. The cross-play beta for all platforms will start on September 24 and conclude on September 26.

Not pre-ordered? Not a problem.

If you have not pre-ordered the game, you may have a chance to receive a beta code to get early access. Infinity Ward gave away some beta codes at the Call of Duty League Championship. Those who did not get it can obtain one from different game streamers and YouTubers ahead of the beta release in September. That, perhaps, is the only way to get a beta code.

At the CDL, Infinity Ward also teased a new multiplayer map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. It is called Grand Prix and it will be available to play in the early beta access. The first preview of the game came in June, but Infinity Ward is likely to share a lot more about the game at the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event, slated to happen on September 15. More details on the multiplayer mode are also expected to arrive at the event. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on October 28.

Published Date: August 8, 2022 4:14 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 4:14 PM IST

