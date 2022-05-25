Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on October 28

Infinity Ward and Activision have formally announced the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II launches October 28, he trailer also confirms that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series on the same day. Also Read - Instagram down: Twitter reacts with hilarious memes about the Meta-owned application

Activision confirmed the Task Force 141 members that will be featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 come launch on October 28. The Operators will be led by Captain John Price, who will be joined by Simon “Ghost” Riley, John “Soap” MacTavish, Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, and newcomer Colonel Alejandro Vargas, a Mexican Special Forces member. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro starts receiving new software update with May security patch, bug issues and more

“Task Force 141 makes its massive impact and presence known across the Port of Long Beach, thanks to a colossal reveal on an unprecedented scale,” the tongue-in-cheek announcement reads. “A global squad of iconic veterans and new legends of yet untold clandestine missions, these Operators are set to deliver a new era of Call of Duty when Modern Warfare II releases on October 28, 2022.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will also likely be an especially long-lived entry into the series, with continuous updates.

According to shareholder reports, the Call of Duty franchise has made over $11 billion dollars. Industry estimates place earnings at a slightly lower $9.7 billion. It’s probable that service packs and other add ons account for the additional $1.3 billion. Either way, the video game series surpasses the box office earnings of the entire Star Wars saga.

The first Call of Duty game came out in 2003 and has sold an estimated 1.75 million copies, taking in $70 million in sales. The hottest selling entry in the franchise is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with $1.23 billion.

Call of Duty: Mobile from Activision, in partnership with Tencenta’s Timi Studios surpassed $1.5 billion in global lifetime player spending across the App Store and Google Play following its official launch in October 2019.

According to Sensor Tower, revenue in 2021 represented the title’s best full-year performance to date, with player spending up 45 per cent year-over-year. Sales were boosted by the launch of the shooter in China December 2020, with the title picking up $104.5 million on that country’s App Store alone last year.