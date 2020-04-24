comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is free-to-play for this weekend
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is free-to-play for this weekend

Those that try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare free-to-play weekend will be able to play five maps for free.

  Updated: April 24, 2020 7:09 PM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare free weekend

The developers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are offering a free weekend. Those that try it out will be able to play five maps for free. These maps can be played with the different multiplayer modes that are available in the game. This means players from PS4 without the PS Plus account and Xbox One players without Xbox Live Gold can play for free this weekend. This weekend free offers starts from April 14 and continues till April 27. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player manages to nuke the enemy team after their entire team quits

Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare recently crossed the 50 million players threshold in just a month after launch. The Call of Duty game developers posted about the new milestone in a Tweet. Just to remind you, the Warzone was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players. It has been a fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming and for the Call of Duty developers. The 50 million-milestone is big achievement over the 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Warzone game by the developers was released as a standalone download on consoles and PC. The game does not require players to own any other software. Also, they don’t ned any money to play it. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is now underway

Warzone and Modern Warare is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has 10 free Battle Pass tiers now: Here's how to claim

It has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk. Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder. This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder.

The battle royale Warzone mode of Modern Warfare will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

  Published Date: April 24, 2020 7:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 24, 2020 7:09 PM IST

