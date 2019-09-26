comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak suggest pay to win scenario
  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak suggest pay-to-win scenario
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak suggest pay-to-win scenario

The new leak suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could have loot crates that are not just limited to cosmetic items.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 3:06 PM IST
The upcoming game from publisher Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare suggests a pay-to-win scenario. This news comes from Twitter user TheGamingRevolution, who successfully predicted the 2v2 Gunfight mode. The new leak suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could have loot crates that are not just limited to cosmetic items. Weapons will apparently now be included in crates which we saw in the beta needed salvage to make. Microtransactions and the pay-to-win model in the recent Call of Duty games was heavily criticized by the community. Like in Black Ops 4 which added exclusive weapons in the supply drop in a few months after the launch of the game. Developer Infinity Ward has been lobbying ‘to create a player-first system.’ But it seems Activision has different plans.

This news is not official yet, but the 1 year exclusivity of the Survival mode for PS4 already turned a lot of players off. Many took to Reddit and Twitter to express their displeasure and said that they have cancelled pre-orders. We need to wait and see if this news turns out to be true.

Infinity Ward released the campaign trailer at the PlayStation’s State of Play stream. Previously there have been a few trailer releases of the game, and those were about the different features of the game, like the multiplayer mode and others. But this trailer focuses on the campaign storyline and happens to show some great visual work on the characters.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer is now out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare campaign trailer is now out

The new trailer features Captain Price and other familiar faces of the Modern Warfare ensemble. The soldiers go on a ‘business trip’ and team up with Farrah and her rebels, which is a new addition. We have seen Farrah in the past in private demos of the game. The game brings into question chemical weaponry and where to draw the line with things. The roadmap for the game that are revealed in a tweet happens to suggest that the next reveal will be of the Special-Ops missions in the game.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 3:06 PM IST

