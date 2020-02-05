Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may bring back Ghost in Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems to be bringing back the fan favorite character Ghost in the upcoming season. The devs posted a teaser on Twitter which indicates that Ghost is incoming for Season 2. The encrypted files for Captain Price seems to show the words Ghost. Even the text of the tweet is a skull which is what Ghost’s face mask has painted over it.

Ghost will probably be added as part of multiplayer or part of a Spec Ops mission with the character. Ghost first made his appearance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. The last patch to the game nerfed the crossbow and it also brought back the Shipment 24/7. The new update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes. The update went live on all the platforms which include PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a new mode as well called Gunfight Custom which is part of the rotating playlist. This new mode lets players use custom classes.

Shipment is the new 24/7 map to be added, which means players can experience the map back-to-back in different modes. Besides this the Deathmatch Domination mode has been added while Winter Docks has been removed. Capture the Flag has been moved to Quick Play.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: January 28 patch notes

Playlist Update

– Added Deathmatch Domination!

– Added Gunfight Custom!

– Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)

– Removed Winter Docks

– Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter

GENERAL FIXES:

Weapons:

– MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range

– M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease

– M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness

– Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

– Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV

– Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin

– Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.

– When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed