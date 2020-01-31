comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch nerfs crossbow, Shipment 24/7 back
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch nerfs crossbow, brings back Shipment 24/7

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes.

  • Published: January 31, 2020 1:07 PM IST
There’s a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch which seems to nerf the crossbow and it also brings back the Shipment 24/7. The new update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes. The update is live on all the platforms which include PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a new mode as well called Gunfight Custom which is part of the rotating playlist. This new mode lets players use custom classes.

Shipment is the new 24/7 map to be added, which means players can experience the map back-to-back in different modes. Besides this the Deathmatch Domination mode has been added while Winter Docks has been removed. Capture the Flag has been moved to Quick Play. Here’s a look at the full patch notes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: January 28 patch notes

Playlist Update

– Added Deathmatch Domination!
– Added Gunfight Custom!
– Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)
– Removed Winter Docks
– Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter

GENERAL FIXES:

Weapons:
– MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range
– M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease
– M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness
– Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

– Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV
– Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin
– Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.
– When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed

