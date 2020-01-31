Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch nerfs crossbow, Shipment 24/7 back

There’s a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch which seems to nerf the crossbow and it also brings back the Shipment 24/7. The new update also adds quite a few playlist changes along with weapon balance changes. The update is live on all the platforms which include PS4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a new mode as well called Gunfight Custom which is part of the rotating playlist. This new mode lets players use custom classes.

Shipment is the new 24/7 map to be added, which means players can experience the map back-to-back in different modes. Besides this the Deathmatch Domination mode has been added while Winter Docks has been removed. Capture the Flag has been moved to Quick Play. Here’s a look at the full patch notes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: January 28 patch notes

Playlist Update

– Added Deathmatch Domination!

– Added Gunfight Custom!

– Shipment 24/7 is back! (Replaces Shoot the Ship)

– Removed Winter Docks

– Moved Capture the Flag into the Quick Play Filter

GENERAL FIXES:

Weapons:

– MP5: Reduced headshot multiplier, Small reduction to 10mm range

– M4: Small damage decrease to reduce headshot effectiveness, Small range decrease

– M13: Range increase, Small reduction to horizontal recoil, Small damage increase to boost headshot effectiveness

– Crossbow: Players are able to shoot down an enemy Support Helo with only 3 Thermite Bolts. This has been adjusted; 5 to take down a VTOL and 6 to take down a Support Helo and Chopper Gunner

– Fix for an exploit in Ground War via ATV

– Fix for missing character model on the LA OpTic CDL skin

– Shipment: Spawn tuning to reduce the frequency of instant deaths and spawn traps. Adjustments to spawn positions around the edge of the map for all modes. New spawn logic for Domination.

– When using keyboard and mouse, a controller button prompt will appear to access the Social Menu while matchmaking. On PC with a PS4 controller, the button prompt will appear as an Xbox prompt. This has been fixed