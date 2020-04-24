comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player nukes the rival team | BGR India
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player manages to nuke the enemy team after their entire team quits

There are some players that don’t really depend on unreliable teammates in online multiplayer games. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare clip demonstrated the glorious skill of such a player. Let’s check the details here.

  • Published: April 24, 2020 12:47 PM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare tactical nuke kill streak

All multiplayer game experiences across different genres depend on one common thing. This common thing is called other online players that play with or against them. Major multiplayer games such as PUBG, Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and more group players in small teams. These teams then compete against each other in matches along with the option to go solo. These games ask the players to depend on strangers across the internet to play as a team. However, often some teammates can be slightly less trustworthy. But there are some players that don’t really depend on such unreliable teammates. A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare clip demonstrated the glorious skill of such a player. Let’s check the details here. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile getting esports, World Championship 2020 announced

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player nukes the rival team; details

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player posted a gameplay highlight footage on Reddit. The Reddit user “MuricansAreDisabld” managed to earn a tactical nuke skill streak all by himself. The entire team left the match early on leaving the player behind to fend for them-self. It is worth noting that one needs to kill 30 players without dying to earn the nuke as a skill streak. Going through the gameplay footage, the player with Battle.net username “SanLeon” played the match carefully with surgical accuracy. They also sent a “GG GUYS” message as soon as they acquired the Nuke. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to banish cheaters; here's what it plans to do

Most players would have quite the match in a comparable situation. By the time the game ended, the game system had backfilled some players on to the team. The player used the M4 assault rifle to earn this skill streak along with slight use of camping. For context, camping refers to a player staying at one location in the game and waiting for the enemies to come around the location. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile confirms Rust Map coming in the next update

My whole team rage quitted so i nuked the enemy team from r/modernwarfare

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to banish cheaters; here's what it plans to do

Also Read

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to banish cheaters; here's what it plans to do

The player managed to win the match in a stylish manner while securing 46 enemy kills. While replying to other Reddit users under the clip, the player noted that they also earned the juggernaut. However, they saved this killstreak for the second half of the match as they were losing 0-2 in the first half. But the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare player directly went in for the nuke in the second half.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 24, 2020 12:47 PM IST

