Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: PS4 to get Gunfight Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Gunfight Mode announced

According to developers Infinity Ward, the new Modern Warfare is not a remake of the older game, rather a reboot.

  Published: August 21, 2019 11:07 AM IST
We recently got our first look at the upcoming Call of Duty game called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it is a reboot of the 2007 game of the same name from the company. Publisher of the game, Activision, has announced that the game will be made available on October 25 for PS4Xbox One, and PC. Besides this the publisher has also detailed some exciting things regarding both cross-play and the season pass that is usually offered with CoD games.

According to developers Infinity Ward, the new Modern Warfare is not a remake of the older game, rather a reboot, and the new game does not take place in the same universe as the present trilogy. This gives the developers more room to work with the game. But gamers can still expect some familiar faces which include Captain Price, who is back but with a new voice actor.

At Gamescom 2019, Activision announced that it will release a multiplayer ‘Gunfight Mode’ later this week. This will be a new 2v2 mode released as part of a free Alpha program on PlayStation 4 from August 23-25. The Alpha gameplay will include five close-quarters maps, including two new locales: Docks and Speedball. In its blog Sony said, “Gunfight Mode will be all about adapting to unpredictable loadouts in intimate 2v2 maps. Sony released a gameplay trailer as well which shows that both teams start with same weapons.

Unlike last year, this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will feature a return of the much awaited single player campaign. And from what has been made apparent up until now, the single player campaign will probably feature Russian interactions with the Middle East. Enemies in the game will be from an ultra-nationalist group, which will apparently be helping to execute terrorist attacks in major cities, for example London.

Though there are so concrete details about what the game will feature from Infinity Ward, we can very well expect a Multiplayer mode. And from what the devs mentioned during the reveal of the trailer of the game, the single player campaign progress will be carried over to the multiplayer mode. This potentially means that players will have to play the single player campaign to unlock killstreaks, perks, and weapons. Activision, on its part, has mentioned that it will not be selling a season pass that restricts access to new, post-launch multiplayer maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that launched in 2007 has been heralded a landmark game, and it was even remastered in the year 2016. That game is apparently different from this one even though it has been termed as one of the most influential games of the 21st century.

