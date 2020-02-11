Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 trailer out, releasing tomorrow

There have been rumors doing the rounds of what we would see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2. But those can now be put to rest as the trailer of the upcoming season is now out. The new trailer of Modern Warfare Season 2 is out and it features the fan favorite character Ghost who seems to be urging Captain Price to send in some backup for a certain situation has become worse. The trailer then goes on to showcase what new things we can expect in the upcoming update.

The Activision blog mentions, “Season Two of Modern Warfare returns Ghost to the firefight and brings more Multiplayer experiences through maps, modes, and an all-new Battle Pass. Plus earn rewards to climb through the Season Two Ranks with more ribbons to earn, new challenges to complete, and new missions for both Multiplayer and Special Ops.” The blog explains that Modern Warfare Season 2 will feature Al-Qatala agents have stolen a Soviet nuclear warhead and smuggled it into the city of Verdansk.

The new update will feature new Modern Warfare classic Multiplayer maps, Ground War, and Gunfight game modes. New maps being included this time are Rust – which will arrive for standard multiplayer and gunfight modes. Atlas Superstore is the next map and will be arriving for standard multiplayer. Zhokov Boneyard is the map that will be available for ground war mode. Bazaar map will be available for Gunfight mode. These will be available on launch day. Khandor Hideout is the other map and will be joining the game mid-season.

Besides these there will be Gunfight Tournaments which will be available on launch day. This along with Call of Duty League Ruleset Playlist. While Demolition, Infected Ground War and NVG Reinforce will be arriving mid-season. Besides these there will be a new battle pass for this season along with new weapons and vehicles. All details can be found on the blog page here.