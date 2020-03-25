comscore Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map
News

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map

Gaming

Khandor Hideout is a medium-sized Syrkistan location that supports 6v6 squad play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

  • Published: March 25, 2020 6:09 PM IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Khandor map

FPS shooter from Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release a new map. The new map called Khandor Hideout was set to be released on March 24, but has been postponed. Khandor Hideout is a medium-sized Syrkistan location that supports 6v6 squad play. It features long sightlines and compact interior spaces perfect for snipers, shotguns, and SMGs.

In a tweet Infinity Ward has announced that the update has been delayed. “Tonight’s scheduled title update is being delayed and is set to release in the coming days. This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes, and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Please stay tuned for more details and updates on release timing!” Says the tweet.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently had a new mode added to it called Warzone. Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.  Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug stops progress tracking

Also Read

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bug stops progress tracking

Call of Duty: Warzone details

Those that already own of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu. Those that own the game also get a  one-time 4-hour early access to download Warzone. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. While those that will be downloading just the free edition of the game will have to download around 80-101GB. They have to head to the store and search for ‘Warzone.’ Choose Call of Duty: Warzone to download.

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2020 6:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
News
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Features

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to introduce a whole new map
Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone may be getting a new limited time mode soon
Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks
Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II
Call of Duty - Here s the list of Game Modes

Top Products

Call of Duty - Here s the list of Game Modes

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus से निपटने के लिए Amazfit ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, ऐसे करेगी मदद

Samsung Galaxy A31 क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने के लिए रिलायंस का बड़ा ऐलान, एक महीने इन कर्मचारियों को देगी दो बार तनख्वाह

OnePlus Pay सर्विस हुई एक्टिव, फिलहाल सिर्फ चीन में OnePlus 7T सीरीज पर उपलब्ध

रियलमी ने आगे बढ़ाई Narzo 10 और Narzo 10 A स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्चिंग

News

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
News
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

News

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely
Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates

News

Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates