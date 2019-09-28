The upcoming game from publisher Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare seems to have seen a price hike on PS4 and Xbox One even before it launched. The game is on pre-order right now and is listed at and increased price of Rs 4,699 for PS4 and Xbox One. Activision has argued that this is to compensate for the currency fluctuations in the country. This comes after there were leaks talking about a pay-to-win scenario that Activision may include in the game. And this means loot crates.

This news comes from Twitter user TheGamingRevolution, who successfully predicted the 2v2 Gunfight mode. The new leak suggests that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could have loot crates. And these could not just be limited to cosmetic items. Weapons will apparently now be included in crates which we saw in the beta needed salvage to make. Microtransactions and the pay-to-win model in the recent Call of Duty games was heavily criticized by the community. Like in Black Ops 4 which added exclusive weapons in the supply drop in a few months after the launch of the game. Developer Infinity Ward has been lobbying ‘to create a player-first system.’ But it seems Activision has different plans.

This news is not official yet, but the 1 year exclusivity of the Survival mode for PS4 already turned a lot of players off. Many took to Reddit and Twitter to express their displeasure and said that they have cancelled pre-orders. We need to wait and see if this news turns out to be true.

Infinity Ward released the campaign trailer at the PlayStation’s State of Play stream. Previously there have been a few trailer releases of the game, and those were about the different features of the game, like the multiplayer mode and others. But this trailer focuses on the campaign storyline and happens to show some great visual work on the characters.

The new trailer features Captain Price and other familiar faces of the Modern Warfare ensemble. The soldiers go on a ‘business trip’ and team up with Farrah and her rebels, which is a new addition. We have seen Farrah in the past in private demos of the game. The game brings into question chemical weaponry and where to draw the line with things. The roadmap for the game that are revealed in a tweet happens to suggest that the next reveal will be of the Special-Ops missions in the game.