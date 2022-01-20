Call of Duty season 2 delayed: Could this be because of the Microsoft acquisition deal?

Activision has announced that Call of Duty season 2 has been delayed across Warzone Pacific and Vanguard. The update has been pushed from its February 2 deadline to February 14. Activision announced the delay on the official Call of Duty website, stating that the developers need some more time to address community feedback and implement quality-of-life improvements. Also Read - Soon after Microsoft Activision deal announcement, US govt states it is overhauling merger guidelines

The company in its post stated, “To date, we’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimizations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.” Also Read - Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

It has revealed that the developers are currently working on the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance. All of these will heavily affect the Call of Duty experience on every platform. While the company has not revealed the exact details, we can expect the update to bring in a slew of new weapons, operators, playlist updates, map changes, themed events, and balancing updates for both Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. Also Read - Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date

Apart from revealing the delayed timeline, the company has also promised to provide its gamers with “more frequent and detailed communication updates” via the franchise’s website and social channels.

In other news, Microsoft recently announced that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion. This is the largest acquisition deal to date in the gaming sector and is even the largest acquisition deal made by Microsoft. The deal is expected to close by the end of the fiscal year 2023. However, there is a chance that the deal could take some time to finalise depending on the regulators that will get involved to evaluate the deal.