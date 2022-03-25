Call of Duty Season 3 Radical Raid: New map, weapon, rewards and everything you need to know

Activision is all set to release Call of Duty Mobile’s new season next week. Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 will hit Android and iOS platforms from April 1 at 5:30 AM IST. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

The new season Radical Raid will have some radical changes to the gameplay and include new themed events, a new map, and new weapon. Like Vanguard and Warzone, CoD Mobile will witness the iconic rapper Snoop Dogg's entry in the new season.

"Two very special Operators are joining the fight, bringing their favorite weaponry with them…The ultimate closer, Snoop Dogg, makes a special appearance in Season 3, complete with his own Operator Skin and Weapon Blueprint. Dressed to the nines and ready to compete, he wields his trusted SMG RUS-79U — Equalizer, featuring a titanium and carbon frame with diamond inlays and its own Death Effect that transforms players under a magnificent beam of light. Next, we have Scylla — Light Runner, a Brazilian soldier straight out of an '80s arcade who's been around weapons her whole life. After saving the Brazilian president, she was awarded a Mythic AK-47, an experimental weapon made of synthetic diamond that converts physical ammunition into photonic energy. Get both later in April," Activision mentioned in the official blog post.

As for the other add-ons, reports suggest that the new season will bring a new Miami: Strike map, a smaller iteration of the original one, new operator skill, a weapon trial feature, a new command panel, practice range updates, among others. As usual, the new season will have Battle Pass and players could stand a chance to earn 50 new tiers and rewards and try both premium and free content. Meanwhile, World Championship 2022 Stage 1 and Ranked Series 1 are set to commence on March 31.

As per Activision, “​​Players will compete during the day among a dizzying array of collector cars that line the street. Tighter quarters provide for some intense firefights in buildings, on the street, and throughout the back alleys.”