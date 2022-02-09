Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will launch on February 14. Activision in a blog post listed a large roadmap graphic to unveil what’s coming in the next update. Also Read - Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 update- What to expect

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is getting a new weapon – Nebula V which is a type of poison gas that can augment small arms. It works like regular ammo that can be used in area-denial tactics, exploding for high damage. Also Read - Blizzard head reveals how he plans to win back players trust

“New Features: Nebula V, Redeploy Balloons, and More. Nebula V Ammo and Bombs create new offensive tactics, while Portable Decontamination Stations offer temporary refuge. Alternatively, take to the skies with Redeploy Balloons and Bomber planes. Explore the Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs, Watch for Armored Transport. Fresh points of interest in Caldera are here to shake up those rotations. Axis soldiers patrol these new areas and are found around the island in vehicles…Defeat them for powerful rewards. Caldera Clash at Launch, Rebirth Reinforced Midseason. The massive team fight returns — rank up those weapons and fight for Caldera outside of traditional modes. Meanwhile, there are rumors of a resurgence at Rebirth Island…and we’re not talking about the game mode,” Activision mentioned in the blog. Also Read - Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Vanguard is getting two new maps, Casablanca (urban warfare) and Gondola, a three-lane type map with a lot of vertical features (and hazards). Players will also get three new Operators from Task Force Yeti (shown in the trailer at top). Among other changes, Vanguard will bring a ranked Play beta that will feature commensurate competitive rewards. Meanwhile, Warzone Pacific Season 2 will introduce Rebirth Iron Trials, a variation of Iron Trials ’84. Tons of new add-ons will pave the way to both Warzone and Vanguard. That said, Call of Duty: Vanguard is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.