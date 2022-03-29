comscore Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free to access for limited time- New maps, features, and more
News

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free to access for limited time- New maps, features, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer mode will be free to access from March 30 to April 13, players will get the chance to try two new maps in Season 2.

Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer free access

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer mode will be available free to access for two weeks. PUBG rival is giving this free access offer for the first time. With the free access players will be able to experience the new maps — Casablanca and Gondola, a new large-map objective mode. Also Read - Call of Duty Season 3 Radical Raid: New map, weapon, rewards and everything you need to know

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer free access details

As mentioned the multiplayer mode will be available for free for two weeks from March 30 to April 13. During this period players will be able to access two new maps in Season 2. Casablanca, a medium-sized, three lane map will allow players to enjoy close and long range combat. Meanwhile, Gondola will focus on close-quarters combat. Also Read - Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

“Casablanca: A shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a bustling marketplace. With several buildings to explore and climb upon, expect a variety of vertical engagements that invite both close- and long-range tactics. Gondola: Don’t look down on this medium-sized, three-lane-style map. Take a trip on the Gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower, but hop off before it goes off the cliff! Operators can also take advantage of the long sightline this gondola route provides, or head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarters battle,” Activision explains in the blog post. Also Read - Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Additionally, a new large-map objective mode set in Alps will be available for players during the free access period. The mode demands capturing all the bases to win and will also include new vehicles. There will be certain buy stations as well where players can pick equipment, killstreaks, weapons, field upgrades and custom loadouts. To add some jazz, the developer has included a Mulitplayer playlist that features maps like Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, and Radar. These maps will be witnessed in Domination, Control, and Hardpoint modes.

While the free access is a good start for next month, Snoop Dogg’s entry as a special operator to the franchise is keeping players excited. The iconic rapper’s accessories will be available through a lucky draw from April 1.

  Published Date: March 29, 2022 1:38 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 29, 2022 1:39 PM IST

Best Sellers