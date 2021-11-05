comscore Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more
Call of Duty: Vanguard released globally; brings new WWII campaign, 20 multiplayer maps and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard will follow the origin of the Special Forces fighting across four major theatres of World War II.

Activision has finally released its highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Vanguard globally. The game brings in a storyline driven campaign, 20 multiplayer maps on day one, a new zombie mode and much more. The company claims that Vanguard features the deepest integration yet with Warzone, which will launch the new Warzone Pacific, including the new Caldera map on December 2. Also Read - Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Vanguard will follow the origin of the Special Forces fighting across four major theatres of World War II. The multiplayer mode consists of 20 maps, 12 operators, and over three dozen weapons on day one. This time along, Activision has also added a Combat Pacing system, along with the new multi-arena survival Champion Hill mode. Also Read - Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition trailer released: Here's your first look

The game also comes with a franchise-first Zombies crossover developed by Treyarch. With this, Activision is expanding upon the Dark Aether storyline, which was introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Season One of Call of Duty: Warzone for Vanguard will begin December 2. Operator, Weapon, and Battle Pass progression will be synchronized across Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare. Also Read - Among Us game to arrive on PlayStation and Xbox consoles this December

The game comes with unified progression and supports cross-play across next-generation and current-generation systems. The company claims that this is the largest amount of new release content ever coming to Warzone, which includes a new map, operators, weapons, and planes as well as shared progression, and exclusive access to the Warzone Pacific.

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Price, availability

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available globally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The game is priced at $59.99 (approximately Rs 4,458) for the standard edition on PC and at $99.99 (approximately Rs 7,431) for the Ultimate Edition. On PS4, the Standard Edition is priced at Rs 3,999, the Cross-Gen Edition is priced at Rs 4,999 and the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 6,699. The Xbox Ultimate Edition of the game is priced at Rs 6,699.

New anti-cheat

Along with Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision has also launched its new RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, which is a multifaceted approach to combat cheating. It comes with new “server-side tools that monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more.”

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat’s back-end anti-cheat security features will follow later this year, launching alongside the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map on PC.

Published Date: November 5, 2021 1:24 PM IST
  • Published Date: November 5, 2021 1:24 PM IST

