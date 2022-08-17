comscore Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date leaked, Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launch date leaked, Modern Warfare 2 pre-order gets you early access to the campaign mode

Activision's upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is expected to launch in the next couple of months. Ahead of its official announcement, the release date has been leaked on Reddit.

Activision Blizzard has two Call of Duty titles up its sleeve this year. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Both games are expected to release in the next couple of months. Interestingly, the release date for Warzone 2 has been leaked, while some more bits surrounding Modern Warfare 2 have been officially revealed. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta coming next month on PS5, Xbox, and PC

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date, Modern Warfare 2 pre-order perks

According to a document spotted on Reddit, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will launch on November 16. In addition to this, a new piece of the news reveals that the pre-order for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is set for release on October 28, will grant early access to the game’s campaign. Those who pre-order will get early access to the campaign a week before the release, likely October 20. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile update announced with new flying jet combat, new map: Check details

This is said to be the first time that a campaign is being offered in the early access as it’s usually only the multiplayer mode. Speaking of the campaign itself, the game will let you take control of a special forces unit named Task Force 141. This campaign will have missions set in regions like Asia, Europe, and America.

In addition to the early access to the campaign, users will also get access to the game’s multiplayer beta in September. Some exclusive skins for weapons will also be offered.

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 regular edition costs Rs 4,999 and the Vault Edition costs Rs 6,699 in India. The game can be pre-ordered right now on all the available platforms. The game will be available for Sony PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam).

Apart from Call of Duty, the release date for the World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King expansion has also been reconfirmed via the documentation shared on Reddit. The WoW Classic: WotLK’s global launch is set for September 26.

While the documentation and the launch dates of these games look pretty much legitimate, don’t forget we are looking at a leak here, that too on Reddit. Having said that, do take the dates with a pinch of salt until Activision confirms them.

  • Published Date: August 17, 2022 3:01 PM IST

