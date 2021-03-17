Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat update bans another wave of cheaters

Raven Software, the creator of Call of Duty: Warzone has yet again banned a bunch of cheaters. In its latest banwave, Raven Software and Activision penalised over 30,000 accounts. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies could be headed to Germany

Notably, publisher Activision banned more than 60,000 accounts last month for using cheat software in Warzone. To calculate, this is the fourth time this year that Raven Software has issued another ban wave for ‘hackers in the battle royale game.’ The developer even gave a hint of possible bans in the future. Also Read - Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone may no longer fit on 500GB PS4: Know the reason why

“#Warzone anti-cheat update. New banwave earlier today! 🚫…More to come…,” Raven Software tweet reads. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 now live: Here's what's new

Apparently, with the onset of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 came an array of new glitches and hacks that were plaguing players, as per GamesRadar+ report. While streamers suggest that it is very likely to run into cheaters, banning accounts won’t be that effective given hackers can create an account with a new email id. However, Activision has cited that it will be making a ‘significant investment’ to improve anti-cheat software.

The publisher in its official Call of Duty Anti-Cheats program blog mentioned that it has taken preventive measures including improved in-game reporting, and weekly security updates. It also noted that the two-factor authentication that was introduced last month invalidated more than 1,80,000 suspect accounts.

“The security and enforcement teams have additional measures coming – both preventative and enforcement – throughout this year to root out both cheaters and cheat providers,” Activision cited in the blog post.

While high-profile streamers have criticised the battle-royale game for being plagued by hackers, reports predict that Activision’s latest move might not bring quick-term results as some ‘players may hope.’