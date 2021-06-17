Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Activision will be releasing its Season 4 update for its Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The company has revealed that the update will come with four multiplayer maps, five new weapons, a new quest in Outbreak, new Points of Interests (PoI) in Verdansk and more. There will also be a limited-time event called ‘Ground Fall’. Also Read - E3 2021: What is it, entire schedule, how to watch livestream for free, what to expect

Season 4 will start on June 17 after Call of Duty: Warzone is updated on June 16, 9 PM PT and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is updated on June 15, 9 PM PT.

One of the major events during Season 4 would be the new event called Ground Fall, in which players would have a chance to win exclusive rewards by completing certain objectives. In it players will be able to win objects like Emblems, Calling Cards and a Satellite Weapon Charm. Completing all of the challenges will award the player with an Epic secondary weapon blueprint.

Three new operators are also coming to the game, namely Jackal, Salah and Weaver. Jackal will be available at launch while the other two will be available later in the season.

Both the games will also get five new weapons. Two of these would be a part of the Battle Pass and three would be unlockable. The new guns include MG 82 LMG, C58 full-auto assault rifle, Nail Gun, OTs 9 SMG and a mace.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get five new maps: Collateral, Collateral Strike, Amsterdam, Hijacked and Rush. New modes bundled with Season 4 include Multi-team: Sat-link, One in the Chamber and a Capture the Flag mode.

A new zombie experience will be added to the Outbreak region. The new zombie event will be called ‘Mauer der Toten’ and will be continuing the Dark Aether story.

Warzone’s Verdansk map will get new points of interest: The Red Doors, hijacked Gulag and Downtown tower. It will also get a new Dirt Bike along with two new game modes – Resurgence Mini and Payload.