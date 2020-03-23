comscore Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Call of Duty: Warzone breaks records, garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks
News

Call of Duty: Warzone breaks records, garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Gaming

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 1:24 PM IST
Call of Duty Warzone 30 mil

The new free to play Call of Duty: Warzone which is actually a part of the Modern Warfare game launched a couple of weeks ago. And now within less than two weeks of launching, the game mode which everyone can access has garnered over 30 million players. The game has broken records held by Fortnite and then Apex Legends, and is the new king of battle royale.

Related Stories


Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Details

Call of Duty: Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk.  Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

Those that already own of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu. Those that own the game also get a  one-time 4-hour early access to download Warzone. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. While those that will be downloading just the free edition of the game will have to download around 80-101GB. They have to head to the store and search for ‘Warzone.’ Choose Call of Duty: Warzone to download.

Call of Duty: Warzone is live; garners 6 million players in 24 hours

Also Read

Call of Duty: Warzone is live; garners 6 million players in 24 hours

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

he objective of Plunder is to collect more cash than opposing teams. The first team to collect $1 million starts a two-minute timer; the leading team after the two-minute bonus round is the winner. Besides these there is a lot of customization content in the game that is available to all. The battle pass has 100 tiers of content that players unlock. Here’s a look at all the details of the launch.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
News
Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

Entertainment

Coronavirus: Conan O'Brien to film at home using iPhone

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

News

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks
Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile adds fan-favourite Meltdown map from Black Ops II
Call of Duty - Here s the list of Game Modes

Top Products

Call of Duty - Here s the list of Game Modes
Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44

Gaming

Call of Duty Heavy Shot Event - Get free KN-44
Call of Duty: Warzone is live; garners 6 million players in 24 hours

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone is live; garners 6 million players in 24 hours

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL और Jio के बाद अब इस कंपनी ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Leaks : हटकर है हुवावे का ये अपकमिंग फोन, जानें क्या हो सकती हैं खूबियां

मात्र दो हफ्तों में इस गेम के प्लेयर्स की संख्या हुई 3 करोड़ के पार, ऐसा क्या है खास

Coronavirus: लॉकडाउन के चलते Ola और Uber दिल्ली में 31 मार्च तक अपनी सेवाएं बंद की

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई मोटोरोला के इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

News

Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
News
Xiaomi donates lakhs of N95 masks to government, hospitals
Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series get Iron Man Edition in China
ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs
Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming

News

Coronavirus: OTT platforms asked to suspend HD streaming
PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode

Gaming

PUBG has made some major changes to Team Deathmatch mode