Call of Duty: Warzone garners 30 million players in less than 2 weeks

The new free to play Call of Duty: Warzone which is actually a part of the Modern Warfare game launched a couple of weeks ago. And now within less than two weeks of launching, the game mode which everyone can access has garnered over 30 million players. The game has broken records held by Fortnite and then Apex Legends, and is the new king of battle royale.

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019.

Call of Duty: Warzone: Details

Call of Duty: Warzone has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk. Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

Those that already own of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the Warzone will replace the previously named ‘Classified’ panel in the Main Menu. Those that own the game also get a one-time 4-hour early access to download Warzone. For Modern Warfare owners who are current and have the most recent title updates, the download will be a 18-22GB. While those that will be downloading just the free edition of the game will have to download around 80-101GB. They have to head to the store and search for ‘Warzone.’ Choose Call of Duty: Warzone to download.

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.

Over 30 million of you have dropped in to play #Warzone. Thank you to this amazing community . Jump in and play for free now. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/KFKhb8CNNK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 20, 2020

he objective of Plunder is to collect more cash than opposing teams. The first team to collect $1 million starts a two-minute timer; the leading team after the two-minute bonus round is the winner. Besides these there is a lot of customization content in the game that is available to all. The battle pass has 100 tiers of content that players unlock. Here’s a look at all the details of the launch.