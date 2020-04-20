Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters is actively discouraging console crossplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the newly launched Call of Duty: Warzone mode for the game supports crossplay with consoles. But the rampant presence of cheaters seem to be putting off console players from the feature. As it stands, competing with mouse and keyboard players from PC is an uphill task for console gamers. To top it off people using aimhacks are rampantly abusing players in the game. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 70,000 cheaters in one wave

This one post on Reddit shows a Warzone cheater just standing in one place and different players in different direction. The hacker does this without even putting in the effort to move the mouse. This makes it pretty impossible for players using controllers even with the aim assist given by the game.

The developers of Warzone are doing what they can, and have taken an active role in monitoring cheaters in the game. To that effect we last reported that it banned 50,000 players since launch for cheating. The game has been extremely popular when it launched as Modern Warfare. It was one of the most popular Call of Duty games ever. And with the release of the Call of Duty: Warzone mode it has managed to garner 50 million players which was recently reported.

Cheaters have always been a huge issue in online multiplayer games where players compete with each other. Using unfair means to dominate the battlefield is an old tradition and it seems Call of Duty: Warzone was not exempt from it. Call of Duty: Warzone has been seeing regular incursions by cheaters and hacker using auto-aiming, wall-hacking and other cheat software. This is a big block for those people who believe and practice fair gameplay. But distributor Activision and developer Infinity Ward have been vigilant in this case. And just a week after banning 50,000 cheaters, it has banned 70,000 more.