Call of Duty: Warzone crosses 50 million players milestone in a month

Call of Duty: Warzone game now has more than 50 million players in just a month after launch. The Call of Duty game developers posted about the new milestone in a Tweet on Saturday. Just to remind you, the Warzone was launched on March 10, and in just two weeks, it achieved 30 million players. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is now underway

“Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty,” noted the official tweet. Also Read - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has 10 free Battle Pass tiers now: Here's how to claim

It has been a fastest-growing Battle Royale titles in gaming and for the Call of Duty developers. The 50 million-milestone is big achievement over the 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The latest Warzone game by the developers was released as a standalone download on consoles and PC. The game does not require players to own any other software. Also, they don’t ned any money to play it. Also Read - Call of Duty: Warzone has banned 50,000 cheaters since launch

Warzone is being helped by the fact that people all around the world have been confined to their homes. The game itself has managed to garner 6 million players within the first 24 hours of launch. Apex Legends managed to amass 25 million players after the first week of its launch back in 2019.

It has been described as a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk. Here up to 150 players battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

This new download will have two modes that can be played by everyone, which include the battle royale and the plunder. The battle royale will see squads of three at launch with the last squad standing as the winner. The battle royale has self-revive kits which are purchase-able with in-match currency from Buy Stations or can looted in-match. Squad Buybacks will allow players to purchase a teammate’s redeployment from Buy Stations. There is also the Gulag which is a 1v1 deathmatch that only occurs after the first elimination; the winner is granted redeployment back into the match.