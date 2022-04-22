comscore Call of Duty: Warzone gets Godzilla and King Kong crossover in May
Call of Duty: Warzone gets Godzilla and King Kong crossover in May: Watch video

The conflict between the two mega monsters Godzilla and King Kong was shown in the teaser shared on the official social handles of the game.

Activision has officially announced Operation Monarch, a new event coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and as expected it introduces King Kong and Godzilla. The conflict between the two mega monsters was shown in the teaser shared on the official social handles of the game and it ends with the reveal date of the crossover, which is set for May 11. Also Read - Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty: Special operator bundles to release next week

You can watch the trailer here and below: Also Read - PUBG New State rival coming soon, Call of Duty Warzone announced for mobile

Also Read - Call of Duty Warzone God Mode ricochet cheaters bullets off players

Located between Mine and Ruins, this updated location now features the remains of Serpentine creatures from Kong: Skull Island. Runway, Peak, and Lagoon have all received some cosmetic and structural updates.

The free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone is available to play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has been announced to be released in 2022 with a mobile version also in development.

In other news, iconic rapper Snoop Dogg arrived in Warzone on April 19, featuring a new “Bong Ripper” sniper rifle and many other weed references.

Activision reportedly banned around 20,000 Call of Duty: Warzone players recently after it detected a popular cheat.

According to Motherboard, Activision took action against users of a specific cheat, called EngineOwning, including a prominent Twitch streamer who was banned mid-game.

In an attempt to curb cheating on PC, new free-to-play players are required to authenticate their accounts using SMS.

Publisher Activision claimed earlier this year to have banned over 70,000 players for cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone.

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities,” the publisher said. “We have been enforcing account bans since Day 1 of Warzone’s release.”

  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 11:48 AM IST

Best Sellers